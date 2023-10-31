By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Inzamam-ul-Haq Resigns From Pakistan’s ‘Chief Selector’ Post After Pakistan’s Exit From World Cup
Inzamam-ul-Haq has resigned from his position as the chief selector of Pakistan men's team. The resignation comes amid a disappointing ...
Inzamam-ul-Haq has resigned from his position as the chief selector of Pakistan men’s team. The resignation comes amid a disappointing performance in ongoing ODI World Cup in India. Inzamam sent his resignation letter to the Pakistan Cricket Board chief Zaka Ashraf on Oct 30.