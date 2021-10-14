iPhone 13 Mini Vs iPhone 12 Pro : Apple recently launched the new iPhone series i.e. iPhone 13 series. The new models come up with upgraded camera, design, longer battery life and various colors to choose from. However, the iPhone 12 series are going nowhere. There is a huge price drop in all the models of iPhone 12 series which is quite tempting for it’s users. If you want an iPhone right now then you need to spend wisely because there is a new report that suggests iPhone 13 Mini performs way better than iPhone 12 Pro with a much better features and costs Rs.50,000 less than iPhone 12 Pro. In this video we will tell you why you should invest your money in new iPhone Mini rather than iPhone 12 pro max. Watch video.Also Read - OnePlus 9RT To Launch: Features, Specifications, Price Revealed | Watch Video