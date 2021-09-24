iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, and the iPhone 13 mini are set to go on sale in India today. The sale will begin through official retail outlets as well as through the Apple Store Online and e-commerce sites in the country. Retail chains including Vijay Sales, Reliance Digital, and Croma will also start selling the iPhone 13 models through their stores. Watch video to find out about the exclusive features, price deals, offers, dicounts and more more on iPhone 13 series in India.