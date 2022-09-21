iPhone 14 was recently launched by Apple. It is part of the iPhone 14 series that comprises of iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. All the newly launched phones come up with great features and specifications. The new iPhone 14 starts at Rs 79,900, while the iPhone 14 Plus starts at Rs 89,900. iPhone 14 starts at Rs. 79,990 and iPhone 14 Plus costs at Rs. 89,990. The iPhone 14 colors are Midnight, Starlight, Blue, Purple, and Red. iPhone 14 has some amazing features which are quite an update from the iPhone 13. To know whatt more the new iPhone 14 series has to offer, do watch this video.