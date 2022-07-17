iPhone Hidden Features : Most of the users are unaware about the number of features there phones offer. Some features are really cool and helpful and one should definitely know about them. In this video we have listed 5 features that exist in your Apple iPhones about which you may not be aware of. Watch Video to know about the hidden features in iPhones.Also Read - Woman Loses iPhone Worth Rs 65,000 in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand Police Helps Find It

1) Silence Call from from Unknown callers Also Read - Salary Protection Insurance: Why You Need It And How It Can Benefit You, Explained | Watch Video

2) Play background sounds without any app to mask environmental noise Also Read - Looking For High End TWS Earphones? Here's A List Of Best Premium TWS Earphones That You Can Buy Under 30,000 - Watch Video

3) Live Text feature to copy text from photos and camera

4) Send a message with animated effects

5) Search across apps on your iPhone

Written by – Mehak Sharma