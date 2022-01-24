iPhone SE+5G to launch soon : Tech giant Apple is all set to host it’s first event of 2022. Reportedly, iPhone SE+5G and new iPad Air are likely to get launched in the second half of April or first week of May. iPhone SE+5G is said to be the most affordable and budget smartphone by Apple. The new iPad Air will also be making it’s appearance alongside. Both the deices will be powered by A5 Bionic chipset. Checkout this video to know more on the expected key features and price of these upcoming devicesAlso Read - Tutorial: Step By Step Guide On How To Enable And Schedule Dark Mode In Android Smartphone; Checkout Video