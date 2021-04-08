IPL 2021: Indian Premier League, the biggest domestic T20 cricket league is about to begin. Hang on to your screens as the 14th edition of the IPL will go underway from April 9 and will continue till May 30. Also Read - IPL 2021: Here's How MI, DC, SRH And RCB Performed Last Season

The last edition of IPL in 2020 was hosted in the UAE due to a spike in COVID-19 cases. This year too the situation is almost similar second wave of the virus has hit the nation but this time the with a bio-secure bubble, the league will be played in India but behind closed doors like the last season. Also Read - RCB Skipper Virat Kohli Motivates Teammates With a Powerful Speech Ahead of Opening Match | WATCH

There are total 8 teams participating in the 14th edition of the IPL: Also Read - Will IPL 2021 be Last Season of MS Dhoni? CSK Chief Executive Responds

Chennai Super Kings led by M. S. Dhoni

Mumbai Indians led by Rohit Sharma

Royal Challengers Bangalore led by Virat Kohli

Sunrisers Hyderabad led by David Warner

Punjab Kings led by K. L, Rahul

Delhi Capitals led by Rishabh Pant

Kolkata Knight Riders led by Eoin Morgan

Rajasthan Royals led by Sanju Samson

The IPL matches will be hosted in six venues, i.e., Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Delhi and Bengaluru.

The opening IPL match will take place on Friday, April 9 between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and defending champions Mumbai Indians in Chennai.

Let’s take a look at the Royal Challengers Bengalore and Mumbai Indian Squads:

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB): Virat Kohli (C), AB De Villiers, Yuzvendra Chahal, Devdutt Padikkal, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pavan Deshpande, Daniel Sams, Harshal Patel, Kyle Jamieson, Glenn Maxwell, Sachin Baby, Rajat Patidar, Daniel Christian, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Suyash Prabhudessai, KS Bharat, Finn Allen.

Mumbai Indians (MI): Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton De Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Chris Lynn, Amolpreet Singh, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Anukul Roy, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mohsin Khan, Adam Milne, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla, James Neesham, Yudhvir Singh, Marco Jansen, Arjun Tendulkar.

This year the matches will be broadcasted on the Star Sports network. While, If you want to watch the live stream of the ILP 2021 matches online, then you can watch on either on Disney+, Hotstar VIP or JioTV.

For live IPL match scores and more information log into India.com.