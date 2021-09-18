Total matches played: 32

MI won: 19

CSK won – 13

IPL Indian premier league 2021 is back with it’s second phase of matches. The first match will be played between the Mumbai Indian and Chennai Super Kings (MI vs CSK) at the Dubai International stadium on September 19.

Mumbai Indians led by Rohit Sharma is eyeing a title defence but started off the first phase of IPL 2021 on a weak note, but MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings are placed second with 10 points.

CSK vs MI Pitch Report

Pitches in UAE have offered more assistance to the seamers as compared to the spinners. We are unlikely to witness big scores in Abu Dhabi and Dubai owing to the heat coupled with the big size of the stadium.

CSK vs MI Weather Report

Temperature of around 42-degree celcius will hover in Dubai.

CSK vs MI Probable Playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Lungi Ngidi, J Hazlewood

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton De Kock (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Adam Milne, Jasprit Bumrah & Trent Boult

SQUADS

Chennai Super Kings: Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni (Captain), Narayan Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif, Karn Sharma, Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, Faf du Plessis, Shardul Thakur, Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo, Lungi Ngidi, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Imran Tahir, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, K Gowtham, Cheteshwar Pujara, M Harisankar Reddy, K.Bhagath Varma, C Hari Nishaanth, R Sai Kishore, Josh Hazlewood

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Adam Milne, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Marco Jansen, Piyush Chawla, Dhawal Kulkarni, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Chris Lynn, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, James Neesham, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Arjun Tendulkar, Yudhvir Singh

Telecast Information Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings

Fans can watch and enjoy IPL 2021 Live on the Star India Network channels and online Disney+Hotstar, 7:30 pm, while for scores login into India.com.