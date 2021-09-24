: Irrespective of which part of India you are from, Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore is a match that sends a unique adrenaline rush in the cricket fan. The prospect of seeing Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni on the field against each other is enough to make you sit glued to the television sets. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) is all set to go head-to-head with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 35th match of Indian Premier League at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday, September 24, 7:30 pm onwards. Watch Video to find out the probable playing 11s, pitch and weather conditions, and find out where you can watch the RCB vs CSK match live.

IPL 2021: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings | RCB vs CSK Head-to-Head Also Read - IPL 2021 Today Match Report, MI vs KKR: Rahul Tripathi, Venkatesh Iyer's Fifties Ensure Easy Win For Kolkata Knight Riders Against Mumbai Indians, Enter Top Four

CSK won – 17

RCB won – 09

N/R – 1

RCB vs CSK SQUADS:

IPL 2021 RCB vs CSK Probable Playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings Predicted XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni (c and wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood

Royal Challengers Bangalore Predicted XI: Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat (wk), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Sachin Baby, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra ChahalPitch and Conditions

IPL 2021 RCB vs CSK Sharjah Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

The Sharjah Cricket Stadium is one where the batsmen can score big. The boundaries are on the shorter side, and the batsmen can cash in big time if they can get their eye in. Expect a high-scoring rubber between the two teams.

IPL 2021 RCB vs CSK Weather Report

Talking about the weather it will be the typical Middle East weather and it is expected to be between 38 and 41 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, In the evening the temperature is expected to see a little bit drop.

Telecast Info:

Fans can watch the Live ipl match on the Star India Network channels and online Disney+Hotstar, while for scores login into India.com.