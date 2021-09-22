Delhi Capitals will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in their first match of the second phase of IPL 2021 on Wednesday, September 22, 7:30 PM onwards at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Delhi and Hyderabad have had a contrasting season so far as the former are seated at second spot in the points table while the latter are languishing at the bottom half with just one win in seven games. Watch Video to find out the probable playing 11s, pitch and weather conditions, and find out where you can watch the match live.

SRH won: 11

DC won – 08

SRH vs DC SQUADS:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson, David Warner, Manish Pandey, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, T Natarajan, Abhishek Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Basil Thampi, Jason Holder, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kedar Yadav, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Jason Roy.

Delhi Capitals: Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Prithvi Shaw, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, Lalit Yadav, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Woakes, Anrich Nortje, Steve Smith, Umesh Yadav, Ripal Patel, Lukman Hussain Meriwala, M Siddharth, Tom Curran, Sam Billings, Pravin Dubey, Vishnu Vinod.

DC vs SRH Probable Playing XIs

Probable XIs Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steven Smith, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan.

Probable XIs Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Kedhar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Sherfane Rutherford, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan.

DC vs SRH Pitch Report

The track here has offered assistance to fast bowlers so far, it is likely to do so in this match too..

DC vs SRH Weather Report

Meanwhile, the temperature in Dubai will be around 35 degrees Celsius.

Telecast Info:

Fans can watch the Live ipl match on the Star India Network channels and online Disney+Hotstar, while for scores login into India.com.