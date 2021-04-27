Match 22 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 will see Delhi Capitals (DC) face Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Both teams are locked on four wins from five matches with Rishabh Pant’s DC having a better net run rate.

Played – 26 | Delhi Capitals– 10 | Royal Challengers Bangalore– 15 |N/R – 1

Pitch Report

The pitch in Ahmedabad has been good for batting. Keeping in mind the numbers at the venue, batting second should be the way forward.

Weather Report

The weather conditions would be hot with the temperature around 38 degrees Celsius. While, humidity levels won’t play a spoil sport during the match

DC vs RCB SQUADS

Delhi Capitals: Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Prithvi Shaw, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rishabh Pant (C/wk), Shikhar Dhawan, Lalit Yadav, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Woakes, Anrich Nortje, Steve Smith, Umesh Yadav, Ripal Patel, Lukman Hussain Meriwala, M Siddharth, Tom Curran, Sam Billings, Pravin Dubey, Vishnu Vinod.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, Devdutt Padikkal, Harshal Patel, Daniel Sams, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, Shahbaz Ahmed, Kane Richardson, Pavan Deshpande, Glenn Maxwell, Sachin Baby, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Kyle Jamieson, Dan Christian, Suyesh Prabhudessai, K.S. Bharat, Finn Allen.

DC vs RCB Probable Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steve Smith, Rishabh Pant (C/wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Lalit Yadav, Avesh Khan and Umesh Yadav.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, AB de Villiers (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Christian, Washington Sundar, Daniel Sams, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed and Yuzvendra Chahal.