Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians will lock horns in an IPL 2021 match at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Thursday, September 23, 7:30 pm onwards. Once again, it will be a clash between two teams that stare at a similar goal. Mumbai Indians, who went down to Chennai Super Kings on Sunday, will need a win to hang on to their top four spot, as a slip-up can push them in to the bottom half. Watch video to find out the probable playing 11s, pitch report and weather conditions, and find out where you can watch the match live.

IPL 2021: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians| MI vs KKR head-to-head Also Read - IPL 2021: Sanjay Manjrekar Compares Rishabh Pant With Virender Sehwag After DC Beat SRH

Total matches played: 28 Also Read - Mumbai Indians (MI) Predicted Playing 11 vs KKR IPL 2021 Match 34: Rohit Sharma Set to Play; Question Marks Over Hardik Pandya's Availability Remain

MI won: 22

KKR won – 06

KKR vs MI SQUADS:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan, Rahul Tripathi, Varun Chakravarthy, Pawan Negi, Tim Seifert, Shakib al Hasan, Sheldon Jackson, Vaibhav Arora, Karun Nair, Harbhajan Singh, Ben Cutting, Venkatesh Iyer.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Dhawal Kulkarni, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Quinton de Kock, Rahul Chahar, Suryakumar Yadav, Chris Lynn, Mohsin Khan, Saurabh Tiwary, Trent Boult, Adam Milne, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla, James Neeshan, Yudhvir Charak, Marco Jansen, Arjun Tendulkar.

IPL 2021 MI vs KKR Probable Playing XIs

Possible Playing 11 Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (captain), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma/Anmolpreet Singh, Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Sourabh Tiwary, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Adam Milne.

IPL 2021 MI vs KKR Sheikh Zayed Stadium Pitch Report

A good batting track is expected at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium with some help available for the bowlers. The powerplay overs will be key, with the pacers expected to get the ball to swing early on. The batters will ideally look to spend some time in the middle before shifting gears. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with dew expected to play a role in the fixture.

IPL 2021 MI vs KKR Abu Dhabi Weather Report

The temperature is likely to settle around 36 degree Celsius and rain would not act as a spoil sport.

Telecast Info:

Fans can watch the Live ipl match on the Star India Network channels and online Disney+Hotstar, while for scores login into India.com.