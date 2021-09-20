The 31st match of the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will witness Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) clashing against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). The high-octane match will be hosted on Monday, September 20 at 07:30 pm IST at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. While Bangalore find themselves at third position in the points table with ten points in their kitty. Kolkata, on the other hand, are currently languishing at the seventh spot with only two victories out of seven matches. Take a look at the KKR vs RCB match prediction report video, where we will tell you about the probable playing 11s, pitch and weather report, team squads and telecast information.

KKR won: 15

RCB won – 13

KKR vs RCB Vivo IPL 2021 Match 31 Weather Report:

The temperature is expected to hover around 34°C on the matchday with 67 % humidity with no chances of precipitation during the game.

KKR vs RCB Vivo IPL 2021 Match 31 Pitch Report:

The Sheikh Zayed Stadium is a batting-friendly surface and is expected to assist the batsmen once again here.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik, Karun Nair, Nitish Rana, Sheldon Jackson, Tim Seifert, Andre Russell, Ben Cutting, Pawan Negi, Shakib Al Hasan, Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Harbhajan Singh, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Pat Cummins, Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy, Rinku Singh, Gurkeerat Singh Mann

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)

Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Devdutt Padikkal, Tim David, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammad Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Dushamantha Chameera, Pavan Deshpande, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, George Garton, Glenn Maxwell, Sachin Baby, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Kyle Jamieson, Dan Christian, Suyash Prabhudessai, KS Bharat, Akash Deep

KKR vs RCB Probable XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders: Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (Captain), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Tim Southee, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (Captain), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Devdutt Padikkal, AB de Villiers (Wk), Glenn Maxwell, Kyle Jamieson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammad Siraj, Rajat Patidar, Pavan Deshpande

Telecast Info:

Fans can watch and enjoy IPL 2021 Live on the Star India Network channels and online Disney+Hotstar, 7:30 pm, while for scores login into India.com.