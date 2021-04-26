With lockdown in most parts of the country, IPL 2021 is being played in the bio-bubble. In today’s match the Kolkata Knight Riders will be facing the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad at 7:30pm.

The Riders, this match will be a do or die situation as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as the team, led by Eoin Morgan, is currently placed at the bottom of the points table. Also Read - RCB's Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson Pull Out of IPL 2021

While, for KL Rahul’s Punjab squad, they would be eyeing back-to-back wins. Also Read - IPL 2021: Unless Jonny Bairstow Was in Toilet - Virender Sehwag Baffled by SRH's Decision to Not Send Opener in Super Over

Head-to-Head

Overall Played – 27 | Punjab Kings– 9 | Kolkata Knight Riders– 18

Pitch Report

As per experts, the pitch in Ahmedabad would be suitable for batting, and the track isn’t likely to change it’s nature and therefore batting second should could be a plus point.

Weather Report

With clear skies and no chances of rain the temperature will be around 37 degrees Celsius.

PBKS vs KKR SQUADS

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (C/wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Jhye Richardson, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Riley Meredith, Arshdeep Singh, Moises Henriques, Mandeep Singh, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Sarfaraz Khan, Fabian Allen, Saurabh Kumar, Ishan Porel, Jalaj Saxena, Utkarsh Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Prabhsimran Singh, Harpreet Brar, Murugan Ashwin.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (c & wk), Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Harbhajan Singh, Shakib Al Hasan, Ben Cutting, Karun Nair, Pawan Negi, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sheldon Jackson, Sandeep Warrier, Tim Seifert, Lockie Ferguson, Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Vaibhav Arora

PBKS vs KKR Probable Playing XIs

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (c & wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Moises Henriques, Shahrukh Khan, Fabian Allen, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Eoin Morgan (C), Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy