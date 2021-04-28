Chennai Super Kings will face off the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 23rd match of the Indian Premier League at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi at 7:30 pm. CSK have thus far won four out of their five matches. While, SRH will need to turn the tables before it gets too late for them in the tournament as they have not performed well in the tournament.

CSK vs SRH Head-to-Head

Played – 15, Chennai won – 11 | Hyderabad won – 4

CSK vs SRH Pitch Report

The Delhi pitch is expected to be on the slow side. However, the ground has smaller boundaries and thus a lot of fireworks with the bat are expected.

CSK vs SRH Weather Forecast

The weather in Delhi is likely to remain hot, with an average temperature of 38 degrees Celsius. There should be some dew that could play a role in the second innings.

CSK vs SRH SQUADS

Chennai Super Kings- Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni, Narayan Jagadeesabn, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif, Karn Sharma, Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, Faf du Plessis, Shardul Thakur, Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo, Lungi Ngidi, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Imran Tahir, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, K Gowtham, Cheteshwar Pujara, M.Harisankar Reddy, K.Bhagath Varma, C Hari Nishaanth, R Sai Kishore.

Sunrisers Hyderabad – Kane Williamson, David Warner, Manish Pandey, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Abhishek Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Basil Thampi, Jason Holder, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kedar Yadav, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Jason Roy.

CSK vs SRH Probable Playing XIs:

Chennai Super Kings – Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c&wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar and Imran Tahir.

Sunrisers Hyderabad – David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Kedar Jadhav/Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Jagadeesha Suchith, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed and Sandeep Sharma.