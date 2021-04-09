Defending Champions, Mumbai Indians will take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the first match of the 14edition of the Indian premier league 2021 on April 9 in Chennai at 7:30 pm.

With the second wave of Covid 19, the matches will be played in a secure bio-bubble without live audiences.

With the opening encounter between defending champions Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore with big-hitters on both sides some big fireworks can be anticipated.

MI vs RCB Head-to-Head

Matches Played- 29 | Mumbai won- 19 | Bangalore won- 10 | No Result- 0

While, if we take a look at the stats, both the teams have played 29 matches together, wherein Mumbai scored to win 19 while, Bengaluru 10. Which speaks of that 5 times winner captain Rohit and his team might have a strong hand.

MI vs RCB Pitch Report

As per experts, the MA Chidambaram Stadium pitch is known to assist the slower ball bowlers and the batsmen might find it tough to get going. In fact, the last match played at this stadium assisted the spinners, a trend that could continue in the IPL 2021 opener too.

Weather Report

As per weather experts, it should be warm and humid in Chennai for this game. Dew could play a role in the second innings. An average temperature of around 28 degrees Celsius is likely for the IPL 2021 opener.

MI Probable Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Chris Lynn, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Nathan Coulter-Nile. (GFX Plate)

RCB Probable Playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Mohammed Azharudeen, Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers, Josh Philippe, Devdutt Padikkal, Glenn Maxwell, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Kyle Jamieson.