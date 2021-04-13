IPL 2021: Five times IPL champions Mumbai Indians will be taking on the Kolkata Knight Riders at the M.A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai at 7:30 PM April 13. Also Read - MI Skipper Rohit Sharma on Hamstring Injury: Lot of Work to be Done to Maintain Lower Body

While, Mumbai Indians fans will be disappointed at their defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the first game of the competition. However, as per data, the Indians have dominated the Knights since the inception of this competition with the he head-to-head count, MI are leading the Knights by 21-6.

Although, in this IPL 2021 season the dynamic for KKR are a bit different with their win against Sunrisers Hyderabad team.

KKR vs MI : Pitch Report

Pitch report indicates that the surface in Chennai has not been all about the bowlers as players have proved that there are runs in it as well. Overall, anything around 175 should be a good total on this ground, with a slight edge to spinners.

KKR vs MI : Chennai Weather Report

The weather conditions in Chennai during the IPL match between KKR vs MI will remain warm and humid with average temperature around 32C.

KKR vs MI : SQUADS

Mumbai Indians Team: Rohit Sharma (C), Surya Kumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Quinton De Kock, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Rahul Chahar, Marco Jensen, Aditya Tare, Chris Lynn, Anmolpreet Singh, Saurabh Tiwary, Anukul Sudhakar Roy, Nathan Coulter Nile, Arjun Tendulkar, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Mohsin Khan, Jayant Yadav, Adam Milne, Piyush Chawla

Kolkata Knight Riders Team: Eoin Morgan (C), Shubman Gill, Dinesh Kartik, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Andre Russell, Shakib Al Hasan, Pat Cummins, Prashidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Ben Cutting, Lockie Ferguson, Sheldon Jackson, Harbhajan Singh, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Venkatesh Iyer, Vaibhav Arora, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Karun Nair, Sunil Narine, Pawan Negi, Sandeep Warrier, Tim Seifert, Shivam Mavi

KKR vs MI : Mumbai Indians Probable Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Surya Kumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Quinton De Kock, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Rahul Chahar, Marco Jensen.

KKR vs MI : Kolkata Knight Riders Probable Playing XIs

Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (C) Dinesh Karthik, Shakib al Hasan/Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy/Harbhajan Singh