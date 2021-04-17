The Mumbai Indians will play their third match of IPL 2021 against Sunrisers Hyderabad at MA Chidambaram Stadium Chennai on April 17 at 7:30pm.

Rohit's Mumbai squad opened their account on the IPL 2021 points table with a victory against the Kolkata Knight Riders. Meanwhile, David Warner and team already have suffered two losses in their first two matches. With these stats the game seems to be critical for the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Head-to-head record

The head-to-head record between MI and SRH before IPL 2021 stands equal at 8-8. The two teams have locked horns 16 times in IPL history, with both franchises recording the same number of wins.

MI vs SRH Pitch Report

The Chennai pitch has been assisting the bowlers in IPL 2021. With the pitch in Chennai slowing down, batting will be even more challenging, so scoring runs earlier in the game will be critical.

MI vs SRH Chennai Weather Report MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

The weather, will not be a spoil sport as the chances of rain are very less with average temperature around 29-to-30-degree Celsius.

Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad SQUADS

MI: Rohit Sharma (C), Surya Kumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Quinton De Kock, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Rahul Chahar, Marco Jensen, Aditya Tare, Chris Lynn, Anmolpreet Singh, Saurabh Tiwary, Anukul Sudhakar Roy, Nathan Coulter Nile, Arjun Tendulkar, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Mohsin Khan, Jayant Yadav, Adam Milne, Piyush Chawla

SRH: David Warner (Captain,) Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, T Natarajan, Abhishek Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mitchell Marsh, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Basil Thampi, Jason Holder, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kedar Yadav, Mujeeb ur Rahman

Mumbai Indians Predicted Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton De Kock (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Marco Jansen, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult

Sunrisers Hyderabad Predicted Playing XI: Wridhimann Saha (WK), David Warner (C), Manish Pandey, Jonny Bairstow, Abdul Samad, Vijay Shankar, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shahbaz Nadeem, T Natarajan