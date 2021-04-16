The Punjab Kings will be taking on the Chennai Super Kings on April 16, 7:30 pm at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. For the very first time in this IPL season.

Punjab Royals led by KL Rahul won against the Rajasthan Royals while, Chennai Super Kings led by captain cool Mahendra Singh Dhoni lost against Delhi Capital. Needless to say that both teams will leave no stone unturned to win this match to climb up the points table.

Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings Head-to-head record

Total matches – 24 | Punjab Kings won– 9 | Chennai Super Kings won – 15

Pitch Report

The pitch at Wankhede is likely to behave as it usually does – great for the batsmen and hell for the bowlers.

The team batting first should aim for a total around 190-200, as chasing teams always have it easier here.

PBKS vs CSK Weather Report

Weather in Mumbai will be clear with average temperature between 31–29 degrees Celsius with no chances of rain.

PBKS vs CSK SQUADS

Chennai Super Kings – Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Robin Uthappa, Imran Tahir, KM Asif, Bhagath Verma, C Hari Nishanth, Narayan Jagadeesan, Cheteshwar Pujara, Harishankar Reddy, Sai Kishore, Mitchell Santner, Karn Sharma

Punjab Kings – KL Rahul (c & wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Shahrukh Khan, Jhye Richardson, Ravi Bishnoi/Murugan Ashwin, Riley Meredith, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Dawid Malan, Sarfaraz Khan, Moises Henriques, Jalaj Saxena, Fabian Allen, Harpreet Brar, Saurabh Kumar, Prabhsimran Singh, Utkarsh Singh, Ishan Porel, Chris Jordan, Darshan Nalkande, Ravi Bishnoi

Probable Playing XIs for PBKS vs CSK

Chennai Super Kings – Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar

Punjab Kings – KL Rahul (c & wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Shahrukh Khan, Jhye Richardson, Ravi Bishnoi/Murugan Ashwin, Riley Meredith, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

Live IPL Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings Streaming: Star Sports Network, Disney+ Hotstar, live score at India.com