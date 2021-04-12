IPL 2021 Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings: IPL season 14 has begun with a bang. While, on April 12, KL Rahul’s Punjab Kings’ will be taking on Sanju Samson’s Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai at 7.30 PM. Also Read - Lovely to Watch Prithvi bat so Effortlessly: Shikhar Dhawan

RR vs PBKS Pitch Report:

As far as the pitch is concerned, Wankhede provides help for both batsmen and bowlers with an extra edge to batsmen in the 2nd innings due to the dew factor at night. The match is expected to be a high scoring affair.

RR vs PBKS Weather Report:

If we talk about the weather conditions, the sky is likely to remain clear and there are very least chances of rainfall. While, the average temperature will be around 30 degree Celsius with a humid climate.

Rajasthan Royals SQUAD

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler (wk), Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson (C), Riyan Parag, Shivam Dube, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Liam Livingstone, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, Mustafizur Rahman, Andrew Tye, Jofra Archer, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Chetan Sakariya, Kuldip Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, David Miller, Manan Vohra, KC Cariappa, Mahipal Lomror, Akash Singh.

Rajasthan Royals Probable Playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler (wk), Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson (C), Riyan Parag, Shivam Dube, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Liam Livingstone, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi.

Punjab Kings SQUAD

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (wk/C), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Prabhsimran Singh, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Deepak Hooda, Jhye Richardson, Riley Meredith, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Moises Henriques, Chris Jordan, Mandeep Singh, Dawid Malan, Jalaj Saxena, Murugan Ashwin, Sarfaraz Khan, Fabian Allen, Saurabh Kumar, Ishan Porel, Utkarsh Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar.

Punjab Kings Probable Playing XIs

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (C/wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Prabhsimran Singh, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Deepak Hooda, Jhye Richardson, Riley Meredith, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi.

