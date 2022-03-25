IPL 2022 CSK Vs KKR Match 1, Preview March 25: IPL 2022 is all set to start from 26th of March. In the first match of 15th edition of IPL, defending champions Chennai Super Kings will take on Kolkata Knight Riders. The IPL 2022 CSK squad includes MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Robin Uthappa, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar and others. On the other hand, KKR squad will have players namely Andre Russel, Varun Chakravarty, Venkatesh Iyer, Sheldon Jackson and others. Watch this video where we will give you a match preview of IPL 2022 CSK Vs KKR Match prediction, squad, weather and pitch report.Also Read - A 40 Year Old 'Bed Ridden' Man With 45Kg Elephantiasis In Left Leg Finally Walks After 10 Years - Watch Video