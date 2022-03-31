IPL 2022 CSK Vs LSG, March 31:
IPL 2022 is going in it's full swing. Today's match Chennai Super Giants and Lucknow Super Giants on 30th of March in Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. The probable playing XI of Lucknow Super Giants are likely to be KL Rahul(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Mohsin Khan, Ayush Badoni, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan. While, the probable playing XI from Chennai Super Kings would be Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu. IPL 2022 toss between CSK Vs LSG will take place at 7:00 pm IST. Checkout this video to know the probable playing XI, weather forecast, pitch report and squad of both the teams.