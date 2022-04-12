IPL 2022 CSK Vs RCB, April 12 Match Preview: Indian Premiere league is going on it’s full swing. The next match will take place between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore at DY Patil stadium, Navi Mumbai. Probable playing 11 for CSK includes Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni, Dwayne Bravo, Maheesh Theekshana, Chris Jordan and Mukesh Choudhary. On the other hand, probable playing for RCB includes Faf du Plessis, Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sherfane Rutherford, Dinesh Karthik, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammad Siraj and Akash Deep. Watch this video to know ground report, pitch report, squad and weather forecast.Also Read - Viral Video: A Dog Reunites With His Owner, It Is Simply Wonderful to Look at | Watch Video