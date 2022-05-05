IPL 2022 DC vs SRH Dream11 Prediction, Match 50:
Delhi Capitals will take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 5 (Thursday) at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. So far, Delhi Capitals have played 9 matches and have won 4 matches and lost 5. While, Sunrisers Hyderabad has played 9 games and have won 5 matches and lost 4 games. Watch video to know about the predicted playing XIs of Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderbad, Brabourne Stadium pitch report and Mumbai weather during the match.Predicted playing 11 DC vs SRHDelhi Capitals Predicted Playing 11:
Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c) (wk), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya.Sunrisers Hyderabad Predicted Playing 11:
Kane Williamson (c), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Washington Sundar, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik.