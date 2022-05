Lucknow Super Giants will take on the Gujarat Titans on May 10 (Tuesday) at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Both the teams are news teams in this IPL season and have performed well under the leadership of KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya. Watch video to know about the predicted playing XIs of Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans, Dream 11 predicted team, Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium pitch report and Pune weather during the match by weather expert.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans Dream 11 Prediction

Quinton de Kock, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Dushmantha Chameera, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami. Captain: Shubman Gill: Vice Captain: Rashid Khan

Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans Playing 11

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi.

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya, B Sai Sudarshan, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Pradeep Sangwan, Lockie Ferguson, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami. Also Read - IPL 2022: Matthew Hayden on Ravi Shastri's 'Virat Kohli Needs a Break' Comment