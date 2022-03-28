IPL 2022 GT Vs LSG: IPL 2022 is going in it’s full swing. The next match will take place between the two new IPL teams Gujarat Titans (GT) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on 28th of March in Wankhede stadium. The probable playing XI includes Shuham Gill, Matthew Wade, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar and more from the Gujarat Titans and KL Rahul, Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda and Ravi Bishnoi from Lucknow Super Giants. IPL 2022 toss between GT and LSG will take place at 7:00 pm IST. Checkout this video to know the probable playing XI, weather forecast, pitch report and squad.Also Read - Viral Video: Little Girl Rocks The Internet With Her Amazing Dance on Badshah's Jugnu | Watch