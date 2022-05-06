Gujarat Titans will take on the Mumbai Indians on May 6 (Friday) at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. The new entrant this season Gujarat Titans has had a great season this IPL till date. Watch video to know about the predicted playing XIs of Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians, Brabourne Stadium pitch report and Mumbai weather during the match.Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Pradeep Sangwan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammad ShamiIshan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Tim David, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Hrithik Shokeen, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith, Kumar Kartikeya