IPL 2022 GT vs MI Dream11 Prediction:
Gujarat Titans will take on the Mumbai Indians on May 6 (Friday) at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. The new entrant this season Gujarat Titans has had a great season this IPL till date. Watch video to know about the predicted playing XIs of Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians, Brabourne Stadium pitch report and Mumbai weather during the match.IPL 2022 Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Predicted Playing 11Gujarat Titans Predicted Playing 11:
Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Pradeep Sangwan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammad ShamiMumbai Indians Predicted Playing 11:
Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Tim David, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Hrithik Shokeen, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith, Kumar KartikeyaAlso Read - IPL 2022: Mitchell Marsh Hails DC After Win Over SRH; Admits "Every Game Massive' Also Read - IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya vs Mumbai Indians - Sunil Gavaskar Says Match won't be the same as David Warner vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Also Read - Anrich Nortje Pleased To Play Again in IPL 2022, Says It's Just Nice To Be Play Again