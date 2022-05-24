IPL 2022 Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans 1st Playoff Dream 11 Prediction: Rajasthan Royals are all set to take on the Gujarat Titans in the Qualifier 1 of the playoffs of IPL 2022 at the Eden Gardens stadium, Kolkata, May 24, 7:30 PM. Watch video to know about the predicted playing 11, Eden Garden’s pitch report and weather in Kolkata.

IPL 2022 GT vs RR Dream 11 Prediction

Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya(C), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan(VC), Yuzvendra Chahal, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin

IPL 2022 GT vs RR – Predicted Playing 11

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoyAlso Read - 'Virat Kohli Used to Drop a Player...' - Virender Sehwag on How Faf du Plessis Has Helped Stabilise RCB Ahead of Eliminator