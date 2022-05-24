IPL 2022 Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans 1st Playoff Dream 11 Prediction: Rajasthan Royals are all set to take on the Gujarat Titans in the Qualifier 1 of the playoffs of IPL 2022 at the Eden Gardens stadium, Kolkata, May 24, 7:30 PM. Watch video to know about the predicted playing 11, Eden Garden’s pitch report and weather in Kolkata. Also Read - Virat Kohli Lands in Kolkata For Eliminator Between LSG-RCB; Watch Viral Video Also Read - IPL 2022 Qualifier 1, GT vs RR Weather Forecast: Rain Likely to Play Spoilsport at Eden Gardens, Kolkata
IPL 2022 GT vs RR Dream 11 Prediction
Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya(C), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan(VC), Yuzvendra Chahal, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin
IPL 2022 GT vs RR – Predicted Playing 11
Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy