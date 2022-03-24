How to buy tickets for IPL 2022: The 15th edition of IPL i.e. Indian Premiere League 2022 is all set to start from Saturday, 26th of March. The first clash will take place between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Amid all this excitement, there’s an another good news for all the IPL fans out there. Board Of Cricket Control In India (BCCI) has announced that the Indian Premiere League 2022 will welcome fans in the stadium. Yes ! You heard that right. The matches will be played cross stadiums in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Pune with an audience occupancy rate of 25 % as per Covid-19 protocols. The ticket sales for IPL has started from 23rd of March itself on the official website www.iplt20.com. So, in case you are wondering on how and from where to buy IPL 2022 tickets, then watch this video where we will tell you that how you can buy tickets online.Also Read - The Kashmir Files Cast Interview: Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumar And Bhasha Sumbli on Politics, Genocide And 'Brutal Truth'