Kolkata Knight Riders will take on the Lucknow Super Giants today’s IPL 2022 match. The KKR vs LSG clash takes place on May 18 (Wednesday) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Both the teams will lock horns for the second time in IPL 2022. Watch video to know about the dream 11 prediction, possible playing 11 of Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants, Wankhede stadium pitch report and weather in Mumbai today during the match.

Lucknow Super Giants Probable XIs: Quinton de Kock (wk), KL Rahul (c), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Karan Sharma, Avesh Khan, Dushmantha Chamira, Mohsin Khan

Kolkata Knight Riders Probable XIs: Venkatesh Iyer, Aaron Finch, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Sam Billings (wk), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Varun Chakraborty

Dream XI: KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock (c), Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Deepak Hooda (vc), Marcus Stoinis, Andre Russell, Umesh Yadav, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan Also Read - Quinton De Kock, KL Rahul Shatter Plethora Of IPL Records With Historic Opening Stand | KKR vs LSG IPL 2022