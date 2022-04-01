IPL 2022 KKR Vs Punjab King Match Preview: Indian Premiere League 2022 is going on it’s full swing and has kept people hooked to their phones and Tv screens. Today’s match will take place between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings. This will be the second match for the Punjab Kings. It will be played in Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Talking about the probable playing XI of KKR squad, it will include players like Shreyas Iyer (KKR Captain), Andre Russel, Varun Chakravarthy, Venkatest Iyer, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Nitish Rana, Shivan Mavi and more. On the other hand, PKBS squad includes names like Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal (PBKS captain), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Raj Bawa, Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith and more. Watch this video to know the probable playing XI, pitch report, ground report and weather forecast.Also Read - Explained: What Happens to Your Body When You Consume Too Much Protein?