IPL 2022 LSG vs DC, April 7: IPL 2022 is becoming interesting everyday. The 15th match of IPL will be played between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals on Thurday, in DY Patil stadium. Talking about the possible playing XI, LGS includes players namely KL Rahul (captain), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Andrew Tye, Avesh Khan and Ravi Bishnoi. On the other hand, DC includes Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mandeep Singh, Yash Dhull, Rishabh Pant (captain/wicketkeeper), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje and Mustafizur Rahman. Watch this video to know probable playing XI, pitch, report, ground report and weather forecast.



