The league matches are about to get over in this season of IPL 2022 and the top four teams will lead to the play offs soon. In today’s match Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians who are at the lowest spots in the points table will play against each other. Mumbai will be led by Rohit Sharma while Chennai will be led by MS Dhoni. The match is critical for both the teams. Watch video to know about the dream 11 prediction, possible playing 11 of MI vs CSK, Wankhede Stadium pitch report and weather in Mumbai during the match.Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni, Mitchell Stanter, Dwaine Pretorius, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana.Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Kumar Kartikeya, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith.Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Tim David, MS Dhoni, Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh, Kumar Kartikeya, Jasprit Bumrah, Maheesh Theekshana.

Disclaimer: Dream 11 Prediction is just a recommendation, not solely based on winning.