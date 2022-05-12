IPL 2022 MI vs CSK Dream11 Prediction Video, May 12:
The league matches are about to get over in this season of IPL 2022 and the top four teams will lead to the play offs soon. In today’s match Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians who are at the lowest spots in the points table will play against each other. Mumbai will be led by Rohit Sharma while Chennai will be led by MS Dhoni. The match is critical for both the teams. Watch video to know about the dream 11 prediction, possible playing 11 of MI vs CSK, Wankhede Stadium pitch report and weather in Mumbai during the match.Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians Playing 11Chennai Super Kings:
Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni, Mitchell Stanter, Dwaine Pretorius, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana.Mumbai Indians:
Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Kumar Kartikeya, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith.Dream 11 Team CSK vs MI:
Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Tim David, MS Dhoni, Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh, Kumar Kartikeya, Jasprit Bumrah, Maheesh Theekshana.Also Read - CSK vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction, TATA IPL 2022 Match 59 Fantasy Hints: Captain – Vice Captain Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, Playing 11s For Today’s T20 Match Wankhede Stadium at 07:30 PM IST May 12 Thursday
Disclaimer: Dream 11 Prediction is just a recommendation, not solely based on winning. Also Read - Rib Injury Rules Ravindra Jadeja Out Of Remainder of IPL 2022 Also Read - IPL 2022 Points Table After RR vs DC, Match 58: Gujarat Titans (GT) Maintain Top Spot; Jos Buttler Retains Orange Cap, Yuzvendra Chahal With Purple Cap