Kolkata Knight Riders will take on the Mumbai Indians on May 9 (Monday) at Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. The match is critical for both Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians and Shreyas Iyer’s Kolkata Knight Riders. Watch video to know about the predicted playing XIs of Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians, Dream 11 predicted team, Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy pitch report and Mumbai weather during the match.Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Kumar Kartikeya, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley MeredithVenkatesh Iyer, Aaron Finch, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Sheldon Jackson(wk), Tim Southee, Harshit Rana, Shivam MaviIshan Kishan, Rohit Sharma (c), Shreyas Iyer, Tim David (vc), Tilak Varma, Andre Russell, Daniel Sams, Tim Southee, Murugan Ashwin, Shivam Mavi, Riley Meredith