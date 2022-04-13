IPL 2022 MI Vs PBKS Match Prediction, April 13: IPL 2022 is going in it’s full swing. The 23rd match of Indian Premiere League will take place between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings at MCA stadium Pune today. The playing 11’s of Mumbai Indians include Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Dewald Brevis, Kieron Pollard, Fabian Allen, Ramandeep Singh, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Jaydev Unadkat and Basil Thampi. On the other hand, the playing 11’s of Punjab Kings includes Mayank Agarwal (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow (wicketkeeper), Liam Livinstone, Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma, Rishi Dhawan, Odean Smith, Nathan Ellis, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Varun Arora and Arshdeep Singh. Watch video to know squad, playing11, pitch report ,ground report and weather forecast.Also Read - WhatsApp Brings Out ETA Feature, Will Show Users The Estimated Time Of Arrival While Sharing Files - See Details