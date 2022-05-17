Mumbai Indians will be taking on the Sunrisers Hyderabad in today’s IPL match May 17 at the Wankhede stadium Mumbai. Sunrisers Hyderabad has been on a five-game losing streak and has not performed well in this IPL season. Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians did win against the Chennai Super Kings in their previous game. However, the team has had a tough IPL season with just three wins in 12 games. Watch video to know about the dream 11 prediction, possible playing 11 of Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad, Wankhede stadium pitch report and weather in Mumbai today during the match.Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Ramandeep Singh, Tristan Stubbs, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Hrithik Shokeen, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith, Kumar KartikeyaAbhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran MalikIshan Kishan, Nicholas Pooran, Tilak Varma, Abhishek Sharma (C), Rohit Sharma, Tim David, Aiden Markram, Daniel Sams, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Umran Malik, T Natarajan