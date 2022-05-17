IPL 2022 MI vs SRH Dream11 Prediction:
Mumbai Indians will be taking on the Sunrisers Hyderabad in today’s IPL match May 17 at the Wankhede stadium Mumbai. Sunrisers Hyderabad has been on a five-game losing streak and has not performed well in this IPL season. Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians did win against the Chennai Super Kings in their previous game. However, the team has had a tough IPL season with just three wins in 12 games. Watch video to know about the dream 11 prediction, possible playing 11 of Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad, Wankhede stadium pitch report and weather in Mumbai today during the match.Predicted Playing 11 Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers HyderabadMumbai Indians:
Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Ramandeep Singh, Tristan Stubbs, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Hrithik Shokeen, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith, Kumar KartikeyaSunrisers Hyderabad:
Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran MalikDream 11 Prediction Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad match, May 17:
Ishan Kishan, Nicholas Pooran, Tilak Varma, Abhishek Sharma (C), Rohit Sharma, Tim David, Aiden Markram, Daniel Sams, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Umran Malik, T Natarajan