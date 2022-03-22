5 Oldest Players Who Will Be Playing in IPL This Year : IPL 2022, the 15th edition of IPL, is all set to begin on 26th of March and will go on till May 29th. The BCCI has recently announced the schedule of IPL 2022. The first game will take place between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. This years IPL is going to be totally awesome as we will be witnessing some of the oldest players who are on the other side of their age with respect to a playing career, playing in IPL 2022. From Mohammad Nabi to MS Dhoni, watch video to find out who these players are.Also Read - Virat Kohli 100th Test Match: Centuries, Statistics, Records And Upcoming Milestones - Tribute Video