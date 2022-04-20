IPL 2022 Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings, April 20:
The Delhi Capitals will need to put the COVID scare in their camp behind them and take on Mayank Agarwal’s Punjab Kings at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune on Wednesday, 20 April. Pune’s pitch will provide a fair contest between bat and ball. Although, weather in Pune will be cloudy and isolated rain cannot be ruled out. Watch video to know the possible playing 11, full team squads, detailed pitch report and weather forecast.IPL 2022 Punjab Kings Predicted Playing XI:
Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh1PL 2022 Delhi Capitals Predicted Playing XI:
David Waner, Prithvi Shaw, KS Bharat/Yash Dhull, Rishabh Pant (C, WK), Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman