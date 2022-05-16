The Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals will face each other in the 64th match of the season on 16 May. The match will be played at Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai. Delhi will go on to strengthen the playoff hopes by winning at any cost. Both the teams have won 6 out of 12 matches, but due to the net run rate, Delhi is above Punjab in the points table. Watch video to know about the dream 11 prediction, possible playing 11 of Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals, DY Patil Stadium pitch report and weather in Mumbai today during the match.

PBKS vs DC Tata IPL 2022 Match 64 Probable XIs:

Punjab Kings: Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapakse, Mayank Agarwal (captain), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.

Delhi Capitals: David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (C/W), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Enrique Nortje, Chetan Sakarya.

Suggested Playing XI for PBKS vs DC Dream11 Team: Jonny Bairstow, Rishabh Pant, David Warner, Shikhar Dhawan, Rovman Powell, Bhanuka Rajapakse, Liam Livingstone (Vice Captain), Mitchell Marsh (C), Kagiso Rabada, Enrique Nortje, Chetan Sakarya