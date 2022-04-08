IPL 2022 PBKS Vs GT, April 8: The 16th match of IPL 2022 will take place between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Gujarat Titans (GT) on 8th of April at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. This will be the first meeting between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League. The possible playing XI of PKBS includes cricketers namely Mayank Agarwal (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapakse, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith/Jonny Bairstow, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora and Arshdeep Singh. On the other hand, Gujarat Titans includes Mathew Wade (wk), Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya (Captain), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Varun Aaron, Lockie Ferguson and Mohammed Shami. Watch this video to know about pitch report, ground report and weather forecast.Also Read - Tutorial: Why Do Smartphones Explode? Follow These Tips To Prevent It, Checkout Video