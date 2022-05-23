The IPL 2022 playoffs have been confirmed thanks to the result of the 69th match of the tournament between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals (DC) which was played at Wankhede Stadium on May 21, 2022.

IPL 2022 Top 4 Points Table

Gujarat Titans – 20 points

Rajasthan Royals – 18 points

Lucknow Super Giants – 18 points

Royal Challengers Bangalore – 16 points

IPL 2022 Play-Offs Schedule:

IPL 2022 Qualifier 1: Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals – 7:30 PM Tue, 24th May (Eden Gardens – Kolkata)

IPL 2022 Eliminator: Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore – 7:30 PM Wed, 25th May (Eden Gardens – Kolkata)

IPL 2022 Qualifier 2: Loser of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Eliminator – 7:30 PM Fri, 27th May (Narendra Modi Stadium – Ahmedabad)

IPL 2022 FINAL: Winner of Qualifier 1 vs Winner Qualifier 2 – 8 PM Sun, 29th May (Narendra Modi Stadium – Ahmedabad)

All these four playoff matches will have 100% crowd capacity in the stadiums with the final match.

How To Book IPL 2022 Play-Offs and Final Tickets Online

Tickets for the Qualifier 1 and the Eliminator in Kolkata have already been sold out. Fans can book the tickets from home by visiting bookmyshow.com for Qualifier 2 of the IPL 2022 season. Everyone over the age of 18 must bring the vaccination certificate and show it upon arrival.

IPL 2022 Orange Cap Winner: Jos Buttler leads the Orange Cap race with 629 runs in 14 games. He is followed by LSG’s star openers KL Rahul 537 runs.

IPL 2022 Purple Cap Winner: Yuzvendra Chahal leads the Purple Cap race with 26 wickets in 14 games. He is followed by Wanindu Hasaranga in second spot with 24 wickets.