IPL 2022 RCB vs CSK Dream11 Prediction, Match 49 Watch Video:
The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take on the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on May 4, at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Chennai Super Kings will play under the captainship of Mahendra Singh Dhoni as Ravindra Jadeja has given up his captaincy. CSK under MS Dhoni will need a win this to have some chances to get through the play offs. In the head-to-head record, Chennai has an advantage over Bangalore as CSK has won more matches in IPL. Watch video to know about the predicted playing XIs of Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore.RCB vs CSK IPL 2022 Probable Playing XIsRoyal Challengers Bangalore Probable XIs:
Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Mahipal Lomror, Wanidu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammad Siraj, Josh HazlewoodChennai Super Kings Probable XIs:
Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (C&W), Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Pretorius, Simarjit Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Mahesh ThekshanaAlso Read - RCB vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction, TATA IPL 2022 Match 49 Fantasy Hints: Captain – Vice Captain Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings, Playing 11s For Today’s T20 Match MCA Stadium at 07:30 PM IST May 4, Wednesday Also Read - IPL 2022 Race For Qualification: Gujarat Titans, Lucknow Super Giants Lead With RR, SRH, RCB & PBKS All In Fray | Jaideep Ghosh Column Also Read - RCB vs CSK, IPL 2022: Faf du Plessis on MS Dhoni Taking Over as Captain From Ravindra Jadeja