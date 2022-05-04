The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take on the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on May 4, at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Chennai Super Kings will play under the captainship of Mahendra Singh Dhoni as Ravindra Jadeja has given up his captaincy. CSK under MS Dhoni will need a win this to have some chances to get through the play offs. In the head-to-head record, Chennai has an advantage over Bangalore as CSK has won more matches in IPL. Watch video to know about the predicted playing XIs of Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore.Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Mahipal Lomror, Wanidu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammad Siraj, Josh HazlewoodRuturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (C&W), Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Pretorius, Simarjit Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Mahesh Thekshana