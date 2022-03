IPL 2022 RCB Vs KKR Match, March 30: IPL 2022 is going in it’s full swing. The next match will take place between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders on 30th of March in DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai. The probable playing XI of RCB are likely to be Faf du Plessis (captain), Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Suyash Prabhudessai, Mahipal Lomror, Sherfane Rutherford, Aneeshwar Gautam, Shahbaz Ahmed, David Willey, Finn Allen, Luvnith Sisodia, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Chama Milind, Karn Sharma, Siddharth Kaul. While, the probable playing XI from Kolkata Knight Riders would be Shreyas Iyer (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Sam Billings, Sheldon Jackson, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Baba Indrajith, Aman Khan, Pratham Singh, Rinku Singh, Ramesh Kumar, Abhijeet Tomar, Varun Chakravarthy, Mohammad Nabi, Anukul Roy, Shivam Mavi, Ashok Sharma, Chamika Karunaratne, Rasikh Salam. IPL 2022 toss between RCB Vs KKR will take place at 7:30 pm IST. Checkout this video to know the probable playing XI, weather forecast, pitch report and squad. Also Read - Explained: Sundar Pichai Uses Non Sleep Deep Rest Technique To Meditate, Know What NSDR Is And How It Works - Watch

