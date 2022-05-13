In today’s match Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Punjab Kings in today’s match. Punjab Kings will be led by Mayank Agarwal while Royal Challengers Bangalore will be led by Faf du Plessis. The match is critical for Punjab Kings as they are lying low in the points table. Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bangalore need to maintain their win to play in the play offs. Watch video to know about the dream 11 prediction, possible playing 11 of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings, Wankhede Stadium, Brabourne Stadium pitch report and weather in Mumbai today during the match.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Predicted Playing XI

Faf du Plessis (C), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Rajat Patidar, Mahipal Lomror, Shahabaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj.

Punjab Kings Predicted Playing XI

Mayank Agarwal (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Sharma, Arshdeep Singh.

RCB vs PBKS Dream11: Dinesh Karthik, Jony Bairstow, Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, Liam Livingstone, Josh Hazlewood, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh

