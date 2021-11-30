RP-Sanjiv Goenka (RPSG) Group have bought the Lucknow franchise of the IPL for Rs 7,000 crore earlier this year. The existing eight teams have been allowed a maximum of four retentions each, the two new teams – Ahmedabad and Lucknow – can pick three players each from the pool of non-retained players. As per reports, KL Rahul is reportedly in negotiations with the Lucknow franchise and unlikely to go into the auction pool. If this is indeed true, Karnataka opener Rahul likely to become the most expensive player in the history of the IPL. Watch video to find out about KL Rahul’s salary.