IPL 2022, is at the end of the tunnel. The league matches are about to get over and the top four teams will lead to the play offs soon. In today’s match Rajasthan Royals will take on the Delhi Capitals at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Watch video to know about the dream 11 prediction, possible playing 11 for both the teams, Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy pitch report and weather in Mumbai during the match.Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (C & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Rassie van der Dussen, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Kuldeep Sen, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh KrishnaKS Bharat, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (C & WK), Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep YadavJos Buttler, Rishabh Pant, David Warner, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (VC), Devdutt Padikkal, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal (C), Trent Boult, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed.