IPL 2022 RR Vs KKR, April 18 Match Preview: Indian Premiere League 2022's 30th match will take place between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders on 18th April at Brabourne Stadium. The probable playing11 for Rajasthan Royals includes Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, James Neesham, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal. On the other hand, probable playing11 for Kolkata Knight Rider includes players like Aaron Finch, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sheldon Jackson, Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy. Watch video to know possible playing 11, squad, pitch report and ground report.