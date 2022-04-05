IPL 2022 RR Vs RCB April 5 Match Preview: Indian Premiere League is going in it’s full swing and has kept the fans entertained and hooked to their Tv screens. Today’s match will be played between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at Wankhede stadium in Mumbai. The predicted playing XI for Rajasthan Royals are Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal and Prasidh Krishna. On the other hand probable playing XI for Rajasthan Royal Challengers are Faf du Plessis, Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj. Watch video to know pitch report, weather forecast and squad of both the teams.Also Read - Telugu Star Ram Charan Surprises Fans At A Mumbai Theatre, Gets Cheerful Reactions From People - Watch Viral Video