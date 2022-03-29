IPL 2022 RR Vs SRH: IPL 2022 is going in it’s full swing. The next match will take place between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad on 29th of March in MCA Stadium, Pune. The probable playing XI of Sunrisers Hyderabad are likely to be Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (captain), Nicholas Pooran (wk), Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan. While, the probable playing XI from Rajasthan Royals would be Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler (Wk), Sanju Samson (captain), Shimron Hetmyer/Rassie van der Dussen, Riyan Parag, James Neesham, R Ashwin, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna. IPL 2022 toss between RR Vs SRH will take place at 7:00 pm IST. Checkout this video to know the probable playing XI, weather forecast, pitch report and squad.Also Read - IPL 2022: T20 Not Exact Place For Spinners To Play With Ego Of Batters, Says Rajasthan Royals Spinner Ravi Ashwin