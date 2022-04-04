IPL 2022 is going in it’s full swing. In today’s match Lucknow Super Giants will take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. The probable playing XI of Lucknow Super Giants are likely to be, Quinton de Kock (wk), Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Dushmantha Chameera, Andrew Tye/ Jason Holder, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan. While, the probable playing XI from Sunrisers Hyderabad would be Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi,Nicholas Pooran (wk), Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik. IPL 2022 toss between SHR vs LSG will take place at 7:00 pm IST. Dew is likely to play a major factor in today’s match at DY Patil Stadium. Checkout this video to know the probable playing XI, weather forecast, pitch report and squad of both the teams.